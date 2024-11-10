Disciplined Investments LLC Has $921,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Wealth Forward LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,904.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 542,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,581,000 after purchasing an additional 44,542 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,241,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,865,000 after purchasing an additional 69,346 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $77.44 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

