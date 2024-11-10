Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 134 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $201.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.79 and a fifty-two week high of $202.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.49 and a 200 day moving average of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

