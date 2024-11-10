Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 19,963 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

