Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,227,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 268,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 216,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 374,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 760.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 191,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4,176.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 185,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.84 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

