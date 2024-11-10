Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 591 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.94 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $58.72 and a 52 week high of $66.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

