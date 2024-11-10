Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $76.95 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $76.76 and a 52-week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dollar General from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.05.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

