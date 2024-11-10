EDBI Pte Ltd Cuts Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

EDBI Pte Ltd decreased its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Braze comprises 0.7% of EDBI Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EDBI Pte Ltd’s holdings in Braze were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Braze by 401.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Braze by 18.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Braze by 149.9% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Insider Activity

In other Braze news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,919.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $42,205.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,919.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Braze stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.59. 1,062,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,978. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.03. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

