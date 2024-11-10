Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY25 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.150-3.350 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Edgewell Personal Care
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewell Personal Care
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.