Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY25 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.150-3.350 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

