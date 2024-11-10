Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDIT. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 340.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,555,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,459,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,486,000 after buying an additional 223,012 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 50.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 49.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 174,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 314,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 116,803 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

