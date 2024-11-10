Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,993,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 6.3% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $197,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 174,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 115,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 65,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,154 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $66.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 70.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $2,746,988. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

