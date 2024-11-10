Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Trading Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 1,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.
Eiffage Trading Down 4.4 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20.
About Eiffage
Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.
