Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Lifted by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 32.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 360,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 119.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $422.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.94. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.98 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.20.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

