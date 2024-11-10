Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP) Announces GBX 0.88 Dividend

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27. The company has a market capitalization of £547.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,011.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Empiric Student Property has a one year low of GBX 87.10 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 100 ($1.30).

In other news, insider Donald Grant acquired 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £19,832.20 ($25,816.45). Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

