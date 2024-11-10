Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.190-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

EHAB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,521. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.99 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,804.77. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

