EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 5,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 39,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

EnWave Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

