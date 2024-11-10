Equitable Trust Co. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 527.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,280,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,980 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.28 and a 12-month high of $70.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

