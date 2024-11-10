Equitable Trust Co. Has $762,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 332.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 402.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $46.81 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,649,251.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $1,715,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,713.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,239. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

