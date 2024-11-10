Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Medtronic by 43.9% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 43,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.