Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $148.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,980. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,118 shares of company stock worth $1,943,620 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

