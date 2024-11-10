Equitable Trust Co. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in KLA by 3.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.6% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

KLAC opened at $687.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $505.50 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $731.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $763.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.