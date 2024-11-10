Equitable Trust Co. Sells 322 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,577,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $90.46 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $117.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day moving average of $102.22.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

