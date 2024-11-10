ESL Trust Services LLC Acquires 1,253 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

