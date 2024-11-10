Essex Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

