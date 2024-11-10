Essex Savings Bank Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.