Essex Savings Bank Has $1.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $131.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $120.41. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
