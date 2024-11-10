Essex Savings Bank Has $5.86 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 169.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $435.37 and a 52 week high of $602.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.