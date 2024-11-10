Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.9 %

ETD opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.61. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ethan Allen Interiors

Insider Transactions at Ethan Allen Interiors

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,319 shares in the company, valued at $51,986,004.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $929,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.