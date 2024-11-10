Ethena USDe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $68.45 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Ethena USDe token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.91 billion and $68.45 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,909,395,136 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,907,406,970.7046967. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00130159 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $73,518,831.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

