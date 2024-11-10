ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Declares Dividend of $0.11

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1065 per share on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.10.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA PFFL opened at $10.48 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Company Profile
