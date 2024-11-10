Everscale (EVER) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.49 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. Everscale has a market cap of $43.49 million and $123,954.40 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everscale has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

