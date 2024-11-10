Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 660,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314,179 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $44,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,341 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $65,389,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. 2,412,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,147. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -182.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

