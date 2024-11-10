Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,964.92.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Trading Up 7.2 %

FICO traded up $156.19 on Thursday, hitting $2,332.29. The company had a trading volume of 275,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,391. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $900.01 and a 1 year high of $2,351.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,947.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,644.51.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after acquiring an additional 538,071 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after acquiring an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,270.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 73,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,413,000 after acquiring an additional 67,931 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 891.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.