Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 28.580-28.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 29.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY25 guidance to $28.58 EPS.

Shares of FICO traded up $156.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,332.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,947.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,641.34. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $900.01 and a 52-week high of $2,351.98. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $453.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

