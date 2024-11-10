FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Raised to $26.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $26.88 on Thursday. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.16 million, a PE ratio of -76.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter James Lau sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $90,601.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,363.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FARO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 912.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 343.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $141,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

