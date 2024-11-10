Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 809,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,910 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,275,000.

FTEC opened at $185.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average of $168.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $186.33.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

