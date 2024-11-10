Field & Main Bank Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,875,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,395 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,364,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $43.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,160.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

