Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLE. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000.

BLE stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

