Fiera Capital Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EGF opened at $9.92 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.