Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.20 and a fifty-two week high of $222.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.88%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

