Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,120 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 121,314 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $284,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $44.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

