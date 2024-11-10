Fiera Capital Corp Sells 219,984 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,984 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 108.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 105.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 298.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter.
TIM Stock Performance
NYSE:TIMB opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97.
TIM Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIMB shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
