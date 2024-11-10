Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,608 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 247.0% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 114,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE MQT opened at $10.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

