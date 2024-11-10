Fiera Capital Corp Trims Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,222 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 12.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 19.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PMX opened at $8.00 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.