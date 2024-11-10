FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Trading Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.
FinServ Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.
FinServ Acquisition Company Profile
FinServ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FinServ Acquisition
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.