First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $133.61 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.67 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.24.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

