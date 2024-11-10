First Personal Financial Services Has $140,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $811,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $92.68.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Read Our Latest Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.