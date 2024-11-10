First Personal Financial Services Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6,782.8% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.19 and a 52 week high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.