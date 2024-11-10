First Personal Financial Services Raises Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,690,000 after buying an additional 151,183 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,972,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 6,573.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after buying an additional 836,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,076,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 795,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,933,000 after purchasing an additional 343,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

HAE opened at $87.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

