First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,069 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Badger Meter accounts for 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.1 %

BMI opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.16 and a 200 day moving average of $199.77. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $230.76.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.08 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.75.

Badger Meter Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

