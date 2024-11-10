First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 42.33%.

First Seacoast Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

FSEA opened at $9.17 on Friday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.45.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Seacoast Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSEA – Free Report) by 154.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.09% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.