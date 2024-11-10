Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $267.0 million-$268.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.2 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.360-2.380 EPS.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,791. Five9 has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIVN

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $228,662.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,372.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,753. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.